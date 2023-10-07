3.1-mile walk at Babcock Ranch to promote breast cancer awareness

Each year, nearly 240,000 women and over 2,000 men are diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. Southwest Florida is going pink, hosting numerous events to raise awareness.

For the first time in Babcock Ranch on Saturday morning, participants are getting ready to start their walk in Founder Square.

The American Cancer Society is challenging people to set a goal of raising $100 with their 3.1-mile scenic walk.

“This is an awesome experience working with the American Cancer Society on planning this whole event, we actually had about a month ago, worked with them to do a childhood cancer one as well. So this is our second opportunity to work with them. And it’s been an amazing experience,” said Brittany Pinho, Babcock Ranch Lifestyle Director.

For those interested and who missed the walk on Saturday, the American Cancer Society’s main event will be held on Oct. 21 at North Collier Regional Park. WINK News Anchors Lois Thome and Lindsey Sablan will be attending the event.