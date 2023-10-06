Downtown Fort Myers goes pink for breast cancer awareness

October is mainly known for Halloween, but it’s also breast cancer awareness month.

During Friday night’s art walk in Downtown Fort Myers, the community came together for the survivors and fighters of breast cancer.

The River Alliance District partnered with Making Strides to host a night of fun, music, and art.

“It does mean a lot,” said Nicole Frei, artist and breast cancer survivor. “It’s a thing that a lot of women don’t talk about just because it’s a very personal thing, and you don’t talk to anyone except for people you trust, so a lot of times, it’s a hidden thing that you do alone.”

Because of that, Frei said that events like this mean a lot more than you might think.

“Just to walk around and know you have that support, without other people knowing you went through it, it does feel great,” Frei said.

Artists and vendors were encouraged to deck out their booths in pink. Even the live performers and local restaurant employees wore the rosy hue.

If you want to support the fight against breast cancer, there are other events happening across Southwest Florida.

Saturday is the inaugural Pink 5K Run-Walk at Babcock Ranch.

It starts at 8 a.m., and sign-up begins at 7:15.