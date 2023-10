Footage taken of the arrest by Lee County Sheriff’s Office (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

A burglar from Lehigh Acres is currently in custody after being caught breaking into a home on camera. Terry Jacob Jeffcoat (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect tried to enter a Lehigh Acres home through a garage slider door. When the homeowner noticed, the suspect took off.

LCSO’s K9 unit, aviation team and surveillance unit tracked down and arrested Terry Jacob Jeffcoat.

Jeffcoat was charged with felonies related to the burglary.