A look ahead to the work week with The Weather Authority Chief Met. Matt Devitt

Finally, some relief from the heat. Cooler temperatures and less humidity are on tap for Sunday and Monday. Many of you will wake up in the 60s on Monday.

By the time Wednesday rolls around, our rain chances start to improve.

That’s due to two systems we are watching in the eastern Pacific. They are forecast to fall apart and come together as they move over the mountains of Mexico on Sunday and Monday.

While they aren’t expected to redevelop once the remnants enter the Gulf of Mexico, that large area of low pressure will bring us some rain Wednesday through Friday.

Another cold front is forecast to move through our area on Saturday.