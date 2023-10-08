Fire under investigation at North Port Rehabilitation

North Port Rehabilitation (CREDIT: North Port Fire Rescue)

North Port firefighters were called to North Port Rehabilitation for a fire in a patient’s room.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered an extinguished fire in the bed of one of the patients.

The patient, an adult male, experienced severe burn injuries and is being transported by air to a medical facility for further treatment and evaluation. A second patient who was in the same room is currently being evaluated.

All other patients in the building are sheltered in place. Firefighters are ventilating the structure.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.