Pedro Canas getting cancer treatment. CREDIT: WINK News

Great news for a local firefighter diagnosed with kidney cancer.

Back in August, WINK News had reported that Pedro Canas from Collier County was being denied cancer benefits.

Canas has been out of work since December.

Fortunately, the county said they would provide Canas with all the benefits he is entitled to, with a $25,000 check to boot.