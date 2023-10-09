Former football standout gives back to SWFL athletes

When we think of Hurricane Ian, we rarely think the storm really impacted local sports.

Don’t say that to members of the Island Coast High School football team.

“We’re down to I think 12 or 13 mouthpieces just from the wear and tear,” Island Coast Head Football Coach Tyran Jones said. “Bags, we only have a few of them due to the hurricane.”

Jones told me things are looking up.

Thanks to a $5,500 sports equipment grant from the Tommy Bohanon Foundation.

“These are funds that are needed right now today,” Jones said.

Bohanon, who grew up in SWFL and played fullback in the NFL, knows how important quality equipment is to a player’s and a team’s success.

“It gives them the ability to now want to go to practice, want to improve, want to better themself,” Bohanon said.

Bohanon and his wife Katie started the foundation in 2017.

Since then, the North Fort Myers High School alums say they have given more than $130,000 to athletic programs.

“When we first started our foundation we thought we were just going to do a one day football camp and then we really looked at the demographics and what the kids need here in Southwest Florida and being able to give back in a big way is very special,” Bohanon said.

Island Coast is one of 12 schools, chosen through an application process, to receive a grant this year.

Gators Head Cheer Coach Emrie Robinson said Bohanon is setting a great example.

“It shows them leadership and it shows them that giving back really does do something for the community,” Robinson said.

Island Coast plans to use the money to buy new uniforms for the cheerleaders and new practice equipment and more for the football team.

Monday, the Tommy Bohanon Foundation also visited Riverdale, Dunbar, Mariner and North Fort Myers High Schools to present them with their grants.