Woman escapes war in Middle East, returns to home in SWFL

According to President Joe Biden, 11 Americans have been killed, and others may be among those who are being held hostage by Hamas.

But some escaped just in time.

Survivor of the holocaust and now a survivor of the Palestine and Israel war, Linda Schlei got out after making it out on the last flight out of Tel Aviv.

All Schlei heard in her sleep for two nights were explosions, and she wasn’t dreaming: they were real.

“I heard constant explosions, explosions which I never have heard in my life,” Scheli said.

She was staying with her family an hour north of Tel Aviv, but due to this war, her vacation, which was supposed to be a month-long, was cut down to one week.

Scheli made it out, but it wasn’t easy. The roads are blocked for personal vehicles, so there’s enough room for military vehicles.

“They had to hire taxis for me to go to the airport since it was too far out of the range of one taxi. I had to switch taxis,” Scheli said.

It’s a horror for her family, who is still in Israel.

Now, she’s back in her Lehigh Acres home, praying for her family.

As for what’s next for her family, Scheli said they’re managing, but she hopes that at one point, they might manage to make it over here safely.

Scheli hopes people will pray for her family’s safety, for the people in danger, and that this war will end with no more innocent lives lost.