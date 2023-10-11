Cold fronts approaching SWFL, is it time to dust off the sweaters?

Credit: The Weather Authority

It’s that time of the year when the cooler weather is approaching Florida as cold fronts sweep across the United States.

Our friends up north may roll their eyes when Floridians talk about “cooler air,” but after the oppressively hot summer we saw, we are celebrating any chance we can to talk about a cold front.

The next cold front is expected to work its way toward us Sunday evening.

Floridians should expect to see isolated storms ahead of the front, but then much drier and cooler air behind it.

For Monday morning, temperatures are expected to be in the 60s and will warm up to just about 80 degrees by the afternoon.

The cold weather will last longer than this past week’s front, bringing drier, pleasant weather to us for at least a few days.