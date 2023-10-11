Concerns rise for loved ones in Israel amid war

Not only are people stuck overseas in Israel, but their loved ones here in the U.S. or even in Southwest Florida also feel stuck.

That’s because they want to help and get their loved ones out of the country, but there’s only so much they can do from here.

While many are left anxiously waiting for loved ones to arrive at this airport, others are holding vigils and encouraging unity and prayers.

Jim McCommon’s two daughters live in Israel with his ex-wife.

Both are in their early 20s, and both have plane tickets to come back to Southwest Florida for Thanksgiving.

“Mia is my oldest daughter. She had three of her friends that she was in the military [with]. They have been killed, so it hits home real hard real quick,” McCommon said.

The tragedy of war is reaching many here in our area. That includes an employee from FGCU whose grandson was killed during a massacre at an Israeli music festival.

FGCU’s provost Mark Rieger said the young man died a hero.

“According to the account that I received, [Rieger’s grandson] left the party after Hamas began to fire on people, found a car, drove the car back, got some of his friends and got them out of there, and went back to get more people out, and was shot,” Rieger said.