Charlotte County to ask state for $30M to fund damaged middle school

The Charlotte County Board of Commissioners plans to ask the state to provide $30 million to fund phase one of its construction or repair work on the Hurricane Ian-damaged Port Charlotte Middle School.

Temporary repairs were made to the school at 23000 Midway Blvd., allowing students to return months after the Sept. 28, 2022, storm. Students were taught in a portable campus on school grounds prior to the repairs.

During a Tuesday commissioners’ meeting, County Administrator Hector Flores was asked to add the funding request to the county’s 2023 legislative agenda, and the legislative delegation will ask state legislators for funding during a Nov. 20 visit to Tallahassee.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.