Lamborghini launches Naples showroom

Less than three years after Ferrari of Naples brought its flashy prancing horse to town, Lamborghini Naples’ raging bull charged onto the luxury car showroom scene this fall in Southwest Florida.

The Lamborghini Naples dealership opened Sept. 5 at 5154 Tamiami Trail E., next to The Isles of Collier Preserve luxury home community. The new dealership in East Naples is a division of Miami-based Warren Henry Auto Group, the same owner as Lamborghini Broward on Florida’s east coast.

