Naples Zoo’s Malayan tiger Eko. (Credit: The Naples Zoo)

Bad weather forced Naples Zoo to close earlier than usual on Friday.

According to a social media post from the zoo, they closed for the day due to bad weather.

Boo at the Zoo began on Friday, and unfortunately, the first day of the event was cut short. The good news is the event lasts until Monday, so there is still time to celebrate.

The zoo will still host its Boo at the Zoo event on Saturday at 9 a.m. 🎃KIDS ARE FREE!👻

