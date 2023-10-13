Gov. speaks about arranging charter flights out of Israel for Floridians

According to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, he’s working with the Israeli government to get Floridians home from Israel.

DeSantis told Fox News Friday afternoon some Floridians may return in the next 24 hours, but he expects a majority will fly out Saturday night when the Sabbath ends.

The planes are ready, according to DeSantis; they’re ironing out details of where the planes will land and how big they can be.

“There’s people that are on trips there,” said DeSantis. “There are definitely hundreds of Floridians who are stranded there. We don’t want to just sit and wait. I don’t want to see them dumped in Europe, I want to bring them back to the state of Florida. This is a once-in-a-generation type of thing, and so for the state of Florida to step up, it’s the least we can do.”

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has a form to fill out if you or a family member is in need of evacuation.

DeSantis has released a link for those in need of evacuation. Click here to fill out the form.