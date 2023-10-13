Solar eclipse viewing at FSW’s observatory

FSW Charlotte Campus – James and Barbara Moore Observatory (CREDIT: GOOGLE Maps)

Prepare to be transported with a solar-eclipse viewing experience at Florida SouthWestern State College’s observatory.

The James & Barbara Moore Observatory will be open on Saturday, Oct. 14, from noon to 3:00 p.m. The viewing is open to the public for free.

Telescopes with solar filters will be set up for safe viewing.

While Southwest Florida will experience about 60% sun obscurity, we will not be in its path. The eclipse can be viewed in full in parts of Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico and Texas.

The observatory is also open to the public on the second Friday of every month, from September to May.