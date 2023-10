Car smashed into tree (CREDIT: WINK News)

Fort Myers Police said a car has driven off the Caloosahatchee Bridge and rammed into a tree.

A black SUV was spotted smashed against a tree. At least 3 police cars and an ambulance were reported on scene. Car spotted in Fort Myers near the Caloosahatchee Bridge (CREDIT: WINK News)

An elderly victim was transported for a medical examination. Traffic has been blocked on the road.

WINK News has reached out to the Fort Myers Police Department for more information.