911 call released from Charlotte County home standoff

For the first time, we are hearing the 911 call from inside a home where a man was in a standoff with Charlotte County deputies for twelve hours.

“Granger Road, Englewood,” said a caller to the 911 operator. “[He] has gone berzerk. I want him out of the house.”

Luckily, the two women who were in that home are doing OK.

This scene started late Thursday night on Granger Road.

Deputies heard screaming when they knocked on the door. They went into the house and were met by Jason Ritenour, who said he was armed.

After about 12 hours of negotiations, one of the women was let out to grab a package.

Then, the SWAT team forced their way into a back room, and Ritenour was arrested.

Watch above for more of the call.