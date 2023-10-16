Ciro Dominguez, Naples new Chief of Police to begin working

Ciro Dominguez, with over 38 years of experience begins his work to serve the citizens of Naples as their new Chief of Police Monday morning.

Being a native of Naples, Dominguez knows some of the major issues with recruitment is the housing cost and traffic issues.

A top priority for Dominguez is to begin recruiting for certified officers, with hopes of enticing people with salary premiums, signing bonuses and a $62,000 starting salary.

Ciro Dominguez (far right) with fellow Naples Police Deputies. Credit: Naples Police Department

The traffic in Naples during this time of the year is also a big headache for Naples police. Dominguez plans on putting traffic units out as well as addressing any concerns that arise.

“The first thing that that I’m doing is talking to the command staff folks here and they’re getting their ideas, understanding where they’ve been and where they want to go,” said Dominguez. “We’ve been collaborating on eventually sitting down when I’m in place to develop a strategic plan that takes us out five years.”

Dominguez told WINK News about how excited he is to begin working Monday.