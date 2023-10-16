Teen sisters suspected of stabbing miss court appearance

The two teenage sisters who are being trialed as adults for the accused stabbing of a teenage boy in Lehigh Acres are set to return to court on Monday.

As of 8:50 a.m., during the scheduled court date, the defendants had not shown up as they had paid their bonds of $60,000 and $65,000 out on Friday.

At both 16 and 17 years old, the sisters were charged with aggravated battery and robbery charges, after a teenage boy reported being stabbed in the abdomen and robbed of his iPhone device to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s mother was in court on Friday and requested the judge for a restraining order out of fear for her son.

The judge granted a temporary No Contact Order while telling the victim’s mother she could seek the restraining order by taking the civil route.

The next court appearance is to be scheduled at a later date.