Frances Valentine fashion brand opens at Waterside Shops in Naples

New York-based luxury brand Frances Valentine launched its latest store Monday at Waterside Shops in Naples.

An American lifestyle fashion and accessories brand known for its unique retail interior design, the store sells women’s apparel, handbags and footwear set against eye-catching artwork, vintage Moroccan rugs and mid-century furnishings. Francis Valentine showcases its classic-style apparel and accessories locally in the former 1,100-square-foot storefront of Orlebar Brown swimwear.

