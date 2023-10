Car involved in North Fort Myers hit-and-run Credit: Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers is asking for information on a hit-and-run driver accused of running over a child.

Crime Stoppers said the crash happened on Oct. 11., at around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of North Cleveland Avenue and Littleton Road in North Fort Myers.

They said a 7-year-old girl was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. Tips through Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.