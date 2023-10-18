LCSO arrest man for the hit-and-run of a 7-year-old girl

Michael Cellura mugshot. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who allegedly hit a seven-year-old girl with a vehicle and then proceeded to drive away.

Micheal Cellura, 58, was arrested after an investigation was conducted following an incident that occurred on Oct. 11, at the intersection of North Cleveland Avenue and Littleton Road in North Fort Myers.

The girl who was struck was sent to a local hospital to treat her minor injuries.

Cellura is being held with no bond in the Lee County Jail with hit-and-run charges.