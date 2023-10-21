Arrests in Lee County this week with the WINK Neighborhood Watch

Montey Tyler Stahl, Suzanne Vendetti and Michael Cellura (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

The WINK Neighborhood Watch takes a closer look at crimes happening in Lee County for the past week. Montey Tyler Stahl

The Fort Myers Police Department reports that the crash happened on U.S. 41 at the intersection of Winkler Avenue and Cleveland Avenue, where 42-year-old Michel Capdevilla was hit while working to repave a section of a roadway.

Fort Myers police said Stahl was nearly four times the legal limit when he crashed his SUV into Capdevilla.

His blood alcohol level was 0.313.

Police said Stahl was unconscious when they arrived, and when he regained consciousness, his speech was slurred, and his eyes were red.

He’s now facing charges of DUI involving serious bodily injuries.

Read the full report here.

Suzanne Vendetti

According to her arrest report, the District Asset Protection Leader who oversees many CVS stores within Lee County gave detectives a list of the pharmacies where Vendetti was observed removing and/or using pills from the pharmacy without authorization.

Deputies said over-the-counter medications and not controlled substances were found in Suzanne Vendetti’s purse.

Vendetti was charged with grand theft and possession of controlled substances including acetaminophen, codeine phosphate and modafinil. The losses totaled over $2,000.

Read the full report here. Michael Cellura

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Michael Cellura after he allegedly hit a 7-year-old girl with a vehicle and then proceeded to drive away.

Cellura is being held with no bond in the Lee County Jail with hit-and-run charges.

Read the full report here.