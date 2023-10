7-day forecast of the week (CREDIT: The Weather Authority)

The calendar might say fall, but that’s not what our temperatures feel like. Over the weekend, we reached the upper 80s.

Moving forward, expect a lot of sunshine and dry air.

Then, by Tuesday, we will experience a prolonged stretch of breezy weather.

There is a very merger chance of rain over the next seven days.

And parents, think of cool costumes for your children. An early look ahead to Halloween shows you can expect warmer than normal temperatures.