Recall notice for packaged Gills chopped onions due to potential salmonella contamination

8oz container of Gills Onions brand Fresh Diced Yellow Onions. Credit: Gills Onions

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a voluntary recall notice for Gills Onions due to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.

The recall notice date is for diced onion products with use-by dates in August 2023, including diced yellow onions, diced celery and onions, diced mirepoix and diced red onions.

Seventy-three confirmed cases in 22 states have been reported, with 15 people hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Symptoms of potential Salmonella infection can include: