Recall notice for packaged Gills chopped onions due to potential salmonella contamination

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a voluntary recall notice for Gills Onions due to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.
The recall notice date is for diced onion products with use-by dates in August 2023, including diced yellow onions, diced celery and onions, diced mirepoix and diced red onions.
Seventy-three confirmed cases in 22 states have been reported, with 15 people hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.
Symptoms of potential Salmonella infection can include:
- diarrhea (that can be bloody)
- fever
- stomach cramps
- nausea
- vomiting
- headaches