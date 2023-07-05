Frozen waffles recalled in Florida due to potential undeclared allergen

Van’s International Foods is voluntarily recalling certain packages of “Van’s Frozen Gluten-Free Original Waffles” due to a potential undeclared wheat ingredient.

The affected products are labeled with the lot code #UW40193L and have an expiration date Jan. 19, 2024. To identify the lot code and expiration date, refer to the side of the carton.

The waffles have been delivered to specific Whole Foods, Sprouts and Publix Supermarkets in Florida. Consumers who have purchased the recalled products are urged to report the lot code with the place of purchase.

To date, no allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported from the consumption of these products.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that wheat-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat.

No other Van’s products have been recalled.

Anyone who has purchased the recalled product is advised to dispose of them immediately or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Consumers may contact Van’s Consumer Affairs at 1-800-323-7117 or visit its website at www.vansfoods.com/about-vans/contact-us.