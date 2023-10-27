Swarm of bees ambushes radio host at Vineyards Park

A swarm of ferocious bees is wreaking havoc across Southwest Florida.

First, millions of bees had to be removed from the Greater Naples Fire Station.

It was so brutal that the firefighters couldn’t sleep in their quarters. The bees then attacked a man at Vineyards Park in Collier County.

WINK News spoke with the Greater Naples Fire Chief J Nolan Sapp, who explained they called a beekeeper to get the situation under control.

Sapp said bees had run amuck at their fire station on 13th Street Southwest in Golden Gate. The station was so bad that firefighters couldn’t sleep in their beds and had to stay in the kitchen area of the building.

Sapp said the beekeeper estimated capturing half a million bees and filled up a 33-gallon trash bag.

WINK News spoke to the victim of Thursday’s attack at Vineyards Park, who also happens to be a morning show radio host for WINK. Logan said he’s never been stung like that before and the pain from the rampaging bees is barely describable.

“I was coming off the tennis courts and just walking to the car, and out of nowhere, I didn’t hit anything. I got, you know, just a couple of bees, and then more came, and before you know it, literally hundreds of these, and I’m trying to shoo them off. They’re sticking me around my eyes, my head, every part of my body is stung,” said Logan, “and before you know, you picture a scene from a movie. It was like a horror movie– everything you see in the movie. It was just unbelievable.”

The attack happened at Vineyards Park, so WINK News reached out to Parks and Recreation. They said this type of bee attack has never happened before at any of their parks.

If you see a bee hive call the Parks and Rec Division or Collier County’s 311 line.