Angry bees shut down Cape Coral park

Aggressive bees are swarming the Four Mile Cove Ecological Preserve, temporarily closing the Cape Coral park.

The City of Cape Coral won’t say if bees attacked anyone, but they acknowledge the aggressivity of the bees.

The city said crews will return on Friday and see if it’s safe to open the park back up. WINK News talked to some people who showed up, hoping to enjoy the peaceful outdoors on Thursday.

While some happily left the area, preferring to remain stingless, others wished the park was open so they could brave the bees.

“Something tempered them. They’re mad for a reason, and hopefully, it gets resolved, and they can have the event that everyone looks forward to for the Fourth of July,” said park visitors Julie and Corrina Jackson.

What remains unknown is what precisely got these bees so angry.