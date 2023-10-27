‘Florida Man’ transcends meme, becomes full-fledged competitive event

Promotional picture of the Weaponized Pool Noodle Mud Duel event held by the Florida Man Games. Credit: The Florida Man Games.

Floridians continue to embrace the “Florida Man” meme with a competitive event as unexpected as the headlines that created the meme.

The Florida Man Games is a brand-new event that will take place at 25 W. Castillo Dr., in Saint Augustine.

Some of the featured events include the Weaponized Pool Noodle Mud Duel, where contestants battle one another inside the Florida Man Games Coliseum.

The Evading Arrest Obstacle Course, where contestants attempt to evade police officers in an obstacle course that looks like a series of backyards with fences. Promotional picture of the Evading Police Obstacle Course event. Credit: The Florida Man Games.

The Category 5 Cash Grab has participants attempt to grab as much money as possible inside a wind tunnel, simulating a hurricane.

Contestants can compete head-to-head in a race that lets you live a day in the life of a Florida man headline in a contest called A Catalytic Converter, 2 Bikes, and a Handful of Copper Pipes.

Finally, the Beer Belly Florida Sumo has contestants competing to knock their opponent out of the Sumo ring.

Other events will be held during the event, which include taking a selfie with an alligator, a barbeque competition and a mullet contest.

The event will be judged by former “American Gladiator” stars, Dan “Nitro” Clark and Lori “Ice” Fetrick.

The event is set to begin on Feb. 24, with ticket prices beginning at $45. Participants must be 18 years old or older to register for the competitive events.

For more information and to register for the event, visit the Florida Man Games website here.