Friday’s Furry Friends: Robin

For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Gulf Coast Humane Society to showcase one shy but amazing animal ready to be adopted.

Robin is a 4-and-a-half-year-old hound-Staffordshire mix. Robin is a four-and-a-half-year-old Hound-Staffordshire mix. Credit: WINK

She was brought into the GCHS as an abused and neglected animal. She lacks confidence due to her prior experience and will oftentimes sit quietly in her kennel.

She has been at the GCHS for six months and has yet to receive a meet-and-greet from a prospecting adopter.

During her time at the GCHS, Robin has seen improvements in her demeanor but is still guarded and reserved. Robin is a four-and-a-half-year-old Hound-Staffordshire mix. Credit: WINK

Robin feels most comfortable around the company of another dog.

Volunteers at GCHS encourage dog owners who are considering adoption to consider Robin, as she would be a great addition to any loving family.

There is a furry friend for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at 239-332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.