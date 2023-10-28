Candy prices rise as Halloween beckons

Candy bowl for trick-or-treaters. Credit: WINK News

Halloween lurks a few days away, but something scarier approaches: candy prices rising.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, candy prices have risen 13% since 2022.

“All the ingredients from wrapping paper to the basic ingredients like sugar, and also the cocoa beans that we have imported from Africa. So as a result, every single ingredient, element and the wages are going up,” said Christopher Tang, supply chain expert and UCLA professor.

The National Retail Federation said families spend about an average of $30 on candy. That spending average has risen to $35 for 2023.