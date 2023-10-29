If they were elected: GOP presidential candidates on war against Hamas

As the war in Israel continues, many in the U.S. have shown their support. At the Republican Jewish Coalition’s Annual Summit held in Las Vegas on Saturday, GOP candidates also showed their support.

Florida Governor Ron Desantis has stood firm in his support for Israel. He’s shown it by sending drones, weapons, ammunition and healthcare supplies to Israel, while also running flights for nearly 700 Americans needing to evacuate from the war-torn country.

GOP presidential candidates have been quick to blame the Biden Administration for the attacks on Israel, with former president Donald Trump saying President Biden looked weak in providing $100 million in humanitarian aid for Palestinians in the Gaza strip and West Bank.

“All I’ve seen out of Obama and Biden is weakness. So, trading money for hostages is a very bad policy. And it emboldens them and weakens us,” said Porter Goss, a former CIA director.

Trump said if he were re-elected, he would put a stop to Hamas and protect Americans, “When I’m back in the White House, the United States will stand with Israel. All the way, 100%. Without hesitation. Without qualification. And without any apology, we’re not going to be apologizing. Instead of cuddling up to the killers in Iran as Biden has done, I will once again sanction them until their ability to fund terror is absolutely gone.”

On Saturday, the UN Chief had urged for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the middle east following Israel’s escalation in attacks on Gaza, but Israel has vowed that it will continue raids in Gaza.