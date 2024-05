While some people are heading to the beach or the lake this Memorial Day weekend, others are heading to downtown Fort Myers to check out Bay Street Yard.

And no, it isn’t just a street but a new restaurant called Bay Street Yard.

On Saturday, the business opened its doors to the public.

It’s a multi-level outdoor venue that houses more than just food; it has multiple bars, food trucks, and a stage for live entertainment.

Before the doors even opened, there was already a line of people ready to get in and enjoy all the amenities the Bay Street Yard has to offer, including entertainment, drinks, special VIP seating, games, and three custom food trucks serving American, Mexican, and Asian cuisine.

Mimi Wallace, the general manager of Bay Street Yard, describes this place is unique.

“It’s a beautiful day in paradise, and it’s Memorial Day weekend. What better way to spend time with your friends and family than listening to music, trying some new food, becoming a part of our family. Obviously family friendly you can play cornhole, ping pong here as well and enjoy the yard,” Wallace said.

The venue will be open to all people and ages until 9:30 p.m.

After that, only people aged 21 and older can get in and it will be open past midnight.