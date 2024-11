A local retired Army staff sergeant was one of just four selected to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Virginia, a place that holds deep meaning for many.

The tomb represents all service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect this country. Their identities were never recovered.

For Staff Sergeant Lawrence Casanova, laying a wreath at this tomb is personal.

“When you serve, there’s a brotherhood and an understanding that not all of us will make it back alive,” said Casanova, “so the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier represents all those soldiers who have passed and are unrecognized.”

After 20 years in the army, including years serving with the Old Guard at Arlington, Casanova said this honor carries a unique weight.

“It’s one thing to do ceremonial honors where you know who the deceased was but something completely different to recognize and honor soldiers who will never otherwise be recognized because they couldn’t be identified,” said Casanova.

Casanova applied for this ceremony, highlighting his background with the Old Guard but didn’t expect the outcome.

“It was quite a surprise,” said Casanova. “There was an email that went out that asked for volunteers, anybody that would like to partake in the ceremony. There was a period of silence where I wasn’t quite sure if I was going to get the honor or not, and then I received an email saying you’ve been selected.”

On Saturday, Casanova returns to Arlington, Virginia, this time as a retired Army soldier honoring the sacrifices of his fellow service members.