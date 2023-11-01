How does Daylight Savings affect us?

In spite of a Florida law, Daylight Saving time is approaching fast. How does it effect our internal clocks?

Daylight Savings remains a subject of controversy in the Sunshine state. Dr. Natalie Dautovich from the National Sleep Foundation told WINK News how it takes a toll on the body.

“This switch that is so terribly disruptive to our underlying circadian systems and sleep wake cycle,” said Dautovich. “This is similar to jetlag or flying to another time zone and has profound effects on our body clock, which is important for synchronizing all of our body systems.”

According to Dautovich, one may experience digestive or even cardiovascular issues.

The Sunshine Protection Act, introduced by Senator Marco Rubio in 2022, would keep Daylight Savings in effect all year long. It passed through the Senate, but stopped at the House.

WINK News reached out to Senator Rick Scott, who has been vocal in his support for the Sunshine Protection Act.

Scott stated, “Permanent Daylight Saving time means more time in the sunshine and that’s something everybody should support. I constantly hear from Floridians on this – changing the clock twice a year is outdated, confusing and completely unnecessary.”