Tampa International Airport held 1st ever test flight for the ‘Air Taxi’

The Urban Air Mobility (UMA) electric air taxi. Credit: Volocopter

The Tampa International Airport held its first test run of the “air taxi” on Thursday morning.

The test flight was made in collaboration between German aircraft company Volocopter and TPA as to have the first air mobility test at a large U.S. airport.

Urban Air Mobility (UAM)—designed by Volocopter is intended to reduce air congestion and the environmental footprint of the airline industry.

The aircraft is intended to transport customers from short to mid-range distances, reducing ground-related traveling.

The test flight of the air taxi was held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Thursday at Sheltair Aviation TPA.