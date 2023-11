The lease for nonprofit New Operation Cooper Street will be revised to bring it into compliance with state statutes, Punta Gorda City Manager Greg Murray said during a Wednesday City Council meeting. He also took the opportunity to dispel any misunderstandings arising from an October workshop.

“The requirements the state specifies are not in all of [the city’s] leases, including New Operation Cooper Street, and we can either bring that into compliance or close the doors,” Murray said. “The Council has no authority whatsoever to disband the New Operation Cooper Street board or any other board that’s developed independently, so saying the Council wants to disband that board is actually very inaccurate.”

