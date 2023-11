Bald eagle, M15, resting on a tree. CREDIT: WINK News

Calling all eagle-lovers! Southwest Florida’s Eagle Cam is turning on their recorders to watch bald eagle nests live on Sunday.

According to the Florida, Fish and Wildlife Conservation, Florida has one of the densest concentrations of nesting bald eagles in the lower states. Bald eagles in Florida return to their nesting territories in the fall to build their home and prepare for breeding season. Bald eagle in a tree. CREDIT: WINK News

The live streaming will begin at 3 p.m., with the chat open to all bird-related inquiries and more.

Click here for more information.