Daylight Savings Time is fast approaching on Sunday. Here are some ways to help your internal clock cope with the change.

Everyone is affected differently by Daylight Savings. While some may simply be tired and irritable, turning the clocks back can impact our health.

WINK News spoke to Dr. Natalie Dautovich from the National Sleep Foundation on how it takes a toll on the body, “This switch is so disruptive to our underlying circadian systems and sleep-wake cycle. This is similar to jetlag or flying to another time zone and has profound effects on our body clock, which is important for synchronizing all of our body systems.”

Keep your bedtime consistent

Everyone has days where you just keep scrolling or a friendly get-together lasts a little longer than expected. According to the Sleep Foundation, the closer you stick to your normal routine, the faster your body will adjust to the time change.

Sticking to a routine before bed can also help prepare your body to sleep when you need it. Avoid caffeinated beverages before bed and swap your phone for a good book.

Enjoy some sunshine

Time to enjoy what the Sunshine State has to offer. The Farmer’s Almanac said that having shorter daylight hours can affect our mood and energy levels, decreasing serotonin. Watching the sunset or going for a walk during daylight hours can help abate the toll of a lack of sunshine.

Remember: Relax

Daylight Savings is a process that affects everyone. It’s important to remember that your body is going through a change and may need time to adjust. Keep your schedule flexible (if possible) on Sunday and throughout the first week to avoid becoming overwhelmed.

Even if you don’t have all the time in the world, practicing self-care and giving yourself a single zen moment can help your body relax and adjust.