Former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis. Credit: CBS

The top Republican Presidential Candidates are campaigning across Florida to appeal to voters at the Florida Freedom Summit.

The latest poll conducted by The Messenger shows Former President Donald Trump with a 50-point lead over Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis used his time on stage at the Florida Freedom Summit to focus on national security, especially at the southern border. He said that he wants to make sure the country is no longer overrun by drug cartels and illegal aliens.

This comes after DeSantis signed one of the strictest immigration enforcement laws in the country. the law imposes enforceable penalties for companies employing illegal aliens and enhances penalties for human smuggling.

“Perhaps most importantly, we are gonna hold the Mexican drug cartels accountable for what they are doing to our society. We’re gonna authorize the use of deadly military force because they are killing people all across this country by the tens of thousands and it is wrong. And the people in DC don’t give a damn about it, but I care. I’m standing up,” said DeSantis.

As the GOP front-runner, Trump will close out the Florida Freedom Summit with a speech.