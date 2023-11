There’s a crisp start to your Monday morning, with temperatures around 60 for the area, but we will see warming temps throughout the week. By Friday, our high for the day is 88.

We stay bone dry Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with a limited chance of rain by Thursday and Friday.

Remember, the time changed. If you want to head out to the beach for sunset, get started an hour earlier. This week, our sunsets will happen around 5:40.

If you are off Friday in observance of Veterans Day, expect a morning low of 68 and a high of 88, with a mix of sun and clouds. Again, a stray shower is possible.

And it’s pretty much rinse and repeat for Veterans Day, November 11. You’ll wake up to 69 degrees. The high will top out at 87 with a mix of sun and clouds.