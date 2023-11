The Charlotte High School Fightin’ Tarpons Girls Basketball huddle has a family feel. The reason is because leading the way are the four Stephenson brothers. Matt is the head coach with Chris, Jordan and Nick on the staff. Four brothers sharing the same bench.

“A lot of time people try to say family can’t work, but we’re prime example of how it can be done,” Charlotte girls basketball head coach Matt Stephenson said.

“It’s a well oiled machine,” Charlotte girls basketball assistant coach Jordan Stephenson exclaimed. “I wish we could’ve been on the same team in high school. I would’ve I would’ve felt bad for a lot of teams out there.”

The brothers are going into their second year coaching together. In their first season, the Fightin’ Tarpons finished second in the state.

“It was almost like assembling The Avengers,” Charlotte girls basketball assistant coach Chris Stephenson said. “You know and everybody has a different skillset and a different attribute they bring to the team.”

“We all kind of say the same thing but differently,” Jordan explained.

I asked the brothers: if basketball talk dominated the dinner table?

“Definitely,” Matt replied. “You know my wife my mom they’ll laugh at that part because it gets to the point hey we’re not talking basketball here. It’s about family. We’re here together. But yeah, it’s crazy you say that because it has to be said most of the time because again we’re always talking ball.”

Besides their love of the game, these brothers share a commitment to coaching.

“I don’t play the game anymore and I also don’t want to waste what I learned,” Charlotte junior varsity girls basketball head coach Nick Stephenson said. “I want to give that to someone else.”

And a commitment to each other.

“It’s actually one of the best feelings of my life to be able to be a part of things with my family,” Jordan shared. “You know not a lot of people get the opportunity to do something like that. And I just take advantage of it every chance I get.”