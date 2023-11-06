LeeWay introduces new invoice system for motorists using pay-by-plate

Midpoint Bridge. (CREDIT: WINK News)

Motorists in Lee County with unpaid tolls dating back to Oct. 1, 2019 will be rebilled beginning this month, as LeeWay transitions to a new invoice system.

All unpaid tolls from the Cape Coral Bridge, the Midpoint Memorial Bridge and the Sanibel Causeway will be assigned a new reference number in the new invoice system.

Payment instructions will be included in the mailed invoices.

LeeWay will introduce a “Quick Pay” feature to its website, www.leegov.com/tolls, allowing users to check for unpaid tolls by entering their license plate number.

Unpaid tolls after 60 days may result in a registration stop, denying motorists the ability to renew their auto registration.

Drivers who use an active toll transponder prepaid account won’t be affected by the invoice changes.