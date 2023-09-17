Tracking two new tropical systems as Lee and Margot fizzle out

Tropical Storm Lee has fizzled out after making landfall Saturday.

More than 200,000 residents experienced power outages, and states of emergency were declared in Maine and Massachusetts. But now, the storm is moving past the United States.

Tropical Storm Margot is also no longer posing a threat. It made a roundabout in the Atlantic and will dissipate there.

There will be no more advisories for Lee and Margot from the National Hurricane Center.

But as those two storms fizzle out, The Weather Authority is tracking Tropical Storm Nigel and the tropical wave with a 40% chance of developing.

These storms are not expected to impact Florida, but WINK News will continue to monitor them.