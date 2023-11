Credit: The Weather Authority

The average high temperature for Fort Myers is typically around 83° during the first weeks of November, but thanks to high pressure building overhead, we can expect to see temperatures that flirt with record highs by the end of the week.

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, temperatures will only be a degree or two away from tying record highs.

The abundance of sunshine and warmer than average temperatures have made for some great November beach days, however if you are a fan of more cooler Southwest Florida weather, you are going to have to wait a bit longer.

The next cold front is expected to come next week, though it appears to be quite weak. The good news is it will lower the humidity a notch and bring those temperatures down to about where we should be for this time of year – into the lower 80s.