American flags honoring the military in Punta Gorda for Veterans Day

A field filled with red, white, and blue, honoring the American military men and women who served, sacrificed, and fought for the freedoms we enjoy daily.

Laishley Park is filled with flags on Friday to say thank you to those who served.

1,050 American flags standing tall and resolute at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. It’s called the Healing Field of Honor. It’s a small way to thank all those brave men and women who fought for and served the United States of America.

“Obviously tears, I think you can probably see them,” said Jamie Kopp, a Punta Gorda resident.

Jamie Kopp and her husband Jean come to the area every year. Her husband served in Vietnam and both of their fathers served in World War II.

“These flags and Veterans Day is very close to our heart. These are the people that keep us safe, that have protected us over the years and still do. So they need to be honored. And we are here to honor them,” said Jamie. American flags on Veterans Day. CREDIT: WINK News

The Healing Field of Honor is a gesture of gratitude and respect to honor veterans.

“It’s a wonderful country, a wonderful place to live. And it’s because of the names represented on these flags,” said Alyson Burch.

Burch is the project director and chair for the Healing Field of Honor, hosted by the Rotary Club. However, like many of us, Burch has personal connections, too. Her father was a Korean War veteran and her son is active military.

Friday morning during the field’s opening ceremony, they played different military songs.

“Soon as I heard the Navy one, I got choked up because I thought of my son on his submarine somewhere. It’s It’s very moving,” said Burch.

“For us, so that we can stand here so we can say the things we want to say that we can go to the churches and places we want to go. They gave their lives for us to be able to do that. Don’t forget them,” said Jamie.

If this is the first time you’re learning about the Healing Field of Honor, it’s not too late to sponsor a flag and dedicate it to your veteran loved one. The Field of Honor will open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. through Sunday. Taps will be played every evening at 5 p.m. and on Monday morning, when the display is taken down, those who purchased flags are invited to take them home.