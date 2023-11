An event put on pause by Hurricane Ian is coming back bigger and better than ever.

The last downtown Fort Myers Boat Show was held later than normal and on a much smaller scale.

The boat show is back to looking like what it’s supposed to, less than a year since the 50th annual show.

The 51st boat show is set to be a huge hit because more and more people want to get out on the water.

They still don’t have the Yacht Basin set up, but they have more boats on land than ever. The boats are on a display that stretches for about half a mile and will stay there all weekend.

More than 500 boats can be seen along the Caloosahatchee River, along with a ton of boating accessories and services.

“This is the first year we’ve ever had two shows in one year because, in 2022, we had to postpone the Fort Myers Boat Show due to Hurricane Ian. So, we actually held a show in January. So that was a tough one to get together. But it really brought downtown together,” said Kyle Good.

For Todd and Paula Sue Russell, it doesn’t matter how big or small the boat show is.

“He always tries to get me out of there before I buy something,” said Paula.

The show started on Thursday, but it’s going on through the weekend. If you love boating and don’t have plans over the weekend, check out the biggest downtown Fort Myers boat show to date.