Video recording of intersection takeover (CREDIT: North Port Police Department)

Multiple North Port Police units were involved in stopping an “intersection takeover” that resulted in stopping and issuing numerous citations, including one arrest.

An intersection takeover is when individuals speed around in circles within the intersection, stopping traffic and potentially putting lives at risk.

According to North Port Police, many individuals gathered intersection of Toledo Blade and Price Blvds. around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning driving in circles as people filmed the event.

The police department posted on Facebook regarding the incident, “While these types of illegal incidents have become more frequent outside our area, the North Port Police Department has no tolerance for them in our community.”

This case is ongoing and more charges are pending, according to deputies.