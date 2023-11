Gunshots were fired in another Cape Coral neighborhood as police report bullet holes found in a resident’s living room.

Caleb, who lives on Southeast 1st Street, heard gunshots Saturday night as he was letting his dogs out. A car took off afterward and passed him.

“They went speeding past me luckily because I was only about 20 feet away from them when they came back by. So I walked down the road and was checking for any victims. And then I called the cops right after that,” said Caleb.

Cape Coral Police Officers said they found bullet holes in a window, garage door, and couch cushion in the living room, along with shell casings in the road. A bullet was even lodged in the carpet, according to officers.

“I was thankful that they sped by me instead of stopping to take no witnesses or something,” Caleb said.

Another neighbor who wished to remain anonymous told WINK News this isn’t the only shooting she’s heard of. She’s been stepping up her security.