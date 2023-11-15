Over 15,000 power outages across Southwest Florida

Thousands of Southwest Florida residents faced power outages as heavy wind conditions hit and transformers blew.

Throughout Wednesday evening and into the night, over 15,000 power outages were reported across Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties.

The City of Sanibel sent out a notice that multiple transformers were blown due to heavy conditions on the island. According to the city, there is also a power line down on Sand Castle Road impeding the flow of traffic.

Officials are advising everyone to stay indoors as a 50 mph wind advisory is in effect. According to The Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt, “Strong wind occurring upwards of 45 – 55 mph on the back-end of the rain as a new storm system and low is forming in the Keys.” NEW: Wind gust to 59 mph reported at Southwest Florida Int'l Airport this evening. Tree on a powerline from WINK's @JustinKaseTV on Sanibel along Tarpon Bay Road. @NWSTampaBay pic.twitter.com/zRytsXeDLn — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) November 16, 2023

